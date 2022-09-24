WallStreetBets DApp Price Hits $0.0010 (WSB)

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, WallStreetBets DApp has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. WallStreetBets DApp has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WallStreetBets DApp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WallStreetBets DApp Coin Profile

WallStreetBets DApp was first traded on March 17th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. WallStreetBets DApp’s official website is www.wsbdapp.com. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @WSBDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WallStreetBets DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “The WSB movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. This is why (we, the apes) created a Decentralized Application to give our community a tool to voice their opinions as retail investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WallStreetBets DApp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WallStreetBets DApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

