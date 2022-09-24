WeStarter Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81,891.00 (WAR)

WeStarter (WAR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, WeStarter has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. WeStarter has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $81,891.00 worth of WeStarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeStarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WeStarter

WeStarter is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2021. WeStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. WeStarter’s official website is www.westarter.org/#. WeStarter’s official Twitter account is @westarter_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “WeStarter is a token distribution platform based on the Heco network, the Huobi eco chain. By virtue of innovative produces and sufficient resources, it supports transactions of multiple types of assets and connects with both primary and secondary markets, which make WeStarter an accelerator for DeFi projects. WeStarter platform supports token distribution of cross-chain assets and continues to explore the connection with other fields, such as STO and NFT assets so to provide a variety of distribution choices for both developers and investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeStarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeStarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeStarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

