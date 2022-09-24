Whole Network (NODE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $250,398.00

Whole Network (NODE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Whole Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Whole Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whole Network has a total market cap of $250,398.00 and approximately $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Whole Network Coin Profile

Whole Network was first traded on June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. Whole Network’s official website is www.wn.work. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Whole Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whole Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whole Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

