Xaya (CHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.98 Million

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Xaya has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $2.98 million and $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,955.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00153672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00283763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00751111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00616273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00616430 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya's total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Xaya's official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

