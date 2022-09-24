XCAD Network (XCAD) Price Down 3.8% This Week

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. XCAD Network has a total market cap of $366.72 million and $2.03 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XCAD Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00009721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XCAD Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011129 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070783 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10821075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

XCAD Network Coin Profile

XCAD Network launched on May 14th, 2021. XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,863,091 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. XCAD Network’s official website is xcademytoken.com.

Buying and Selling XCAD Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Xcademy plans to revolutionize creator monetization by creating a tokenized economy and marketplace.”

