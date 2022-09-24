YAM V3 (YAM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $163,616.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $163,616.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

