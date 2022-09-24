Yield Guild Games 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.44 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00002018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $382.36 million and $16.44 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ genesis date was July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yield Guild Games is yieldguild.io.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

