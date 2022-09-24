ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0074

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $225.98 million and approximately $613,918.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.24 or 1.00030865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059629 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005844 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00067253 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

