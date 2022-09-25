10,155 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,155 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,472,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 617,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.28 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

