12,021 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.77 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

