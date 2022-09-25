1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg Sells 267,815 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,426,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 250,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $10,632,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $40.33 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 81.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.