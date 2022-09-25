1,998 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW opened at $159.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day moving average of $170.73. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

