21,442 Shares in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Rowland Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 16.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 193,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Performance

WRAC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Company Profile

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

