2key.network (2KEY) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

2key.network (2KEY) traded up 74.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $947,606.00 and $7.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 2key.network

2key.network was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins. The official website for 2key.network is www.2key.network. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official.

2key.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business.”

