42,698 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,713,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,472,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,352,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,495,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,432,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $30.15 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.00.

