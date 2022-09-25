5,821 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.10. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson raised their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

