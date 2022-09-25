Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of ABMD opened at $245.53 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

