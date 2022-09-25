Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 184,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.84.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $256.20 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.74 and its 200-day moving average is $299.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

