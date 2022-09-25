Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 3008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

