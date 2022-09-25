ACG Wealth Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after buying an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,616 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,772,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,318,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

