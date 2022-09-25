ACG Wealth Takes $44,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $35.25 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

