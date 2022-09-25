ACG Wealth Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 7.8 %

PXD opened at $208.99 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.40%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

