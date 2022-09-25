ACG Wealth Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

