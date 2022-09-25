Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $2.41 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $42,705.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

