adbank (ADB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $153,275.00

adbank (ADB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. adbank has a total market cap of $564,086.00 and approximately $153,275.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 110.7% higher against the dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071412 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

