Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adevinta ASA from 99.00 to 96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.