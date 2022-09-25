Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 205.1% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 680,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

