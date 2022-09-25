Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.39 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

