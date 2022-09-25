Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 147,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RYT opened at $232.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $227.97 and a 12 month high of $327.81.

