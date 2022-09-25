Advisory Alpha LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

