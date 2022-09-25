Advisory Alpha LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

IJR stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

