Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $405,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $60.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.