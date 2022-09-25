Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.02 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

