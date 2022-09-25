Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,465,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

