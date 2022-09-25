Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

