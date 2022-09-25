Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 136 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $413.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.