Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 686.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 279,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 243,772 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after buying an additional 402,059 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $53.57.

