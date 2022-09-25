Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.