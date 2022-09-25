Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
