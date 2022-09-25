Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 9,844 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

