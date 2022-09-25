Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

