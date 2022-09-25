Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 84,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,065,000 after buying an additional 837,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

