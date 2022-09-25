Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,229 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PDEC opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.