Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Price Performance

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.