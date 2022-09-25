Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

