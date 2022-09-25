AFEN Blockchain Market Capitalization Hits $178,593.00 (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $178,593.00 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071412 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AFEN Blockchain

AFEN Blockchain launched on April 6th, 2021. AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official website is afengroup.com. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AFEN has the objective of combining blockchain’s immutable data structure and the backing of government bodies to provide legitimacy to products. This brand aims to legitimate and the promotion of African culture. Real-Estate NFT’s paired with Government backing would be at the forefront of innovation as the buyer will be able to trust the legitimacy of their ownership.The $Afen token serves three distinct purposes: NFT marketplace, staking, educational and cashback.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AFEN Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AFEN Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AFEN Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

