Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $174,633.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,931.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00150597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00282231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00748814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00602020 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is www.aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars.

