AIOZ Network One Day Volume Reaches $270,589.00 (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $54.10 million and approximately $270,589.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,934,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official website is aioz.network. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos.To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone.AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage.”

