Airbloc (ABL) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Airbloc (ABL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $42,663.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Airbloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes.The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node.(korean)”

