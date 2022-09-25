Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Akropolis Delphi has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Akropolis Delphi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis Delphi has a total market cap of $107,981.00 and approximately $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akropolis Delphi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Akropolis Delphi Coin Profile

Akropolis Delphi’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for Akropolis Delphi is medium.com/akropolis. Akropolis Delphi’s official website is delphi.akropolis.io. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akropolis Delphi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis Delphi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis Delphi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Delphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis Delphi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.