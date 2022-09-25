Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.60

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.60 and last traded at C$15.61, with a volume of 50431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on AD.UN shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$710.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Announces Dividend
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
